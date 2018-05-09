Público
Público

Oriente Medido Los líderes europeos se desmarcan de Trump e intentan salvar el acuerdo nuclear con Irán

Europa no se resigna a la decisión de Trump y expresa su "voluntad de seguir en el acuerdo". Emmanuel Macron hablará este miércoles con su homólogo iraní, Mohamed Jatamí, para transmitirle su intención de seguir en el acuerdo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Europa ya ha dicho que lamenta 'profundamente' la ruptura unilateral del acuerdo nuclear con Irán por parte de Estados Unidos. | REUTERS

Europa ya ha dicho que lamenta "profundamente" la ruptura unilateral del acuerdo nuclear con Irán por parte de Estados Unidos. | REUTERS

Europa no se resigna a la decisión de Donald Trump de romper el pacto nuclear con Irán. Francia, Alemania y Reino Unido ya ha mostrado su malestar, pero van a ir un poco más allá: tomar la iniciativa y pasar directamente a la acción para salvar el acuerdo nuclear con Irán

En ese sentido, el presidente de Francia, Emmanuel Macron, hablará este miércoles por teléfono con su homólogo de Irán, Mohamed Jatamí, para intentar salvar el acuerdo nuclear con ese país, según confirmó el ministro francés de Exteriores, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

En esa conversación con Jatamí, Macron va a transmitirle "nuestra voluntad de seguir en el acuerdo y de que Irán respete totalmente sus términos", explicó Le Drian en una entrevista en la radio RTL. A esa voluntad se suman Alemania y Reino Unido.

El jefe de la diplomacia francesa subrayó que el anuncio del presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, de que se retira del acuerdo constituye "una ruptura con un compromiso internacional y Francia lamenta profundamente esta decisión".

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas