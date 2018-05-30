El Movimiento de Resistencia Hamás ha declarado este miércoles un alto el fuego para la Franja de Gaza, subrayando que solo se mantendrá si Israel lo respeta, tras meses de violencia en la frontera que se han saldado con más de cien palestinos muertos.
"Después del éxito de la resistencia contra la agresión, ha habido una medicación en las últimas horas y hemos alcanzado un acuerdo para volver al acuerdo de alto el fuego (de 2014) en la Franja de Gaza", ha dicho el 'número dos' de Hamás, Jalil al Haya, en un comunicado. "Las facciones de la resistencia lo respetarán en la medida en que la ocupación haga lo mismo", ha indicado Al Haya, citado por la prensa local.
