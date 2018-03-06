Público
Público

Gary Cohn Dimite el principal asesor económico de Trump

Gary Cohn renunciará a su cargo en las próximas semanas tras sus desacuerdos con el mandatario sobre la imposición de aranceles a las importaciones de acero y aluminio

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Gary Cohn, el principal asesor económico de Trump. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Gary Cohn, el principal asesor económico de Trump. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Gary Cohn, el principal asesor económico del presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, renunciará a su cargo en las próximas semanas tras sus desacuerdos con el mandatario sobre la imposición de aranceles a las importaciones de acero y aluminio, informaron hoy medios estadounidenses.

El alto cargo del Gobierno de Trump es expresidente y director de operaciones del banco de inversión Goldman Sachs, que se convirtió en el arquitecto clave de la reforma fiscal de 2017.

"Ha sido un honor servir a mi país y promulgar políticas económicas favorables al crecimiento para el beneficio del pueblo estadounidense, en particular la aprobación de una reforma fiscal histórica. Estoy agradecido al presidente por darme esta oportunidad y le deseo a él y a la Administración una gran éxito en el futuro", dijo Cohn en un comunicado emitido por la Casa Blanca.

Cohn sería así el último en una larga serie de renuncias entre los asesores más cercanos al multimillonario. Hace unos días se conoció la marcha de la fiel consejera y directora de comunicaciones del presidente, Hope Hicks.

Etiquetas