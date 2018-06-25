Público
Gatos Tres años de cárcel para un keniano que mató a mil gatos para vender su carne

James Mukangi, que admitió su culpabilidad, utilizaba la carne para hacer samosas, unas pequeñas empanadas fritas que se venden en multitud de puestos callejeros y restaurantes de Kenia.

Una camada de gatos. - EFE

Un tribunal de Kenia condenó este lunes a tres años de prisión a un hombre que se ha declarado culpable de matar a más de 1.000 gatos desde 2012 para vender su carne para hacer pequeñas empanadas, informaron medios locales.

James Mukangi, que fue detenido este domingo y estaba acusado de matanza animal y vender carne de gato, algo ilegal en este país, admitió su culpabilidad en un juicio este lunes celebrado en el condado de Nakuru, en el oeste de Kenia.

En declaraciones a los periodistas, Mukangi, de 34 años, confesó haber matado a más de 1.000 gatos para venderlos para hacer samosas, unas pequeñas empanadas fritas de carne y verdura que se venden en multitud de puestos callejeros y restaurantes de Kenia.

Los compradores que cocinaban las samosas, según el testimonio del acusado, no sabían que estaban comprando carne de gato, y le pagaban unos cuatro euros por cada animal que mataba.

"Siempre ha habido una demanda alta de carne de gato, pero siempre fracasaba en responder a ella por la falta de gatos en mi zona", aseguró Mukangi.

El doctor Githui Kaba, veterinario del citado condado, recordó que el consumo de carne gato de gato es ilegal e inseguro porque no está sujeto a ninguna inspección.

