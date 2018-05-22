El Ejército israelí destruyó una posición de Hamás en la franja de Gaza después de que algunos palestinos se infiltraran en Israel y prendieran fuego a un puesto militar, informó el Ejército. El grupo de infiltrados consiguió regresar a la Franja en la zona de Al Bureij, según la radio Kan israelí. "Después de que algunas personas se infiltrasen (...), un tanque del Ejército respondió disparando contra un puesto de observación de la organización Hamás", decía el comunicado castrense, y añadía que no se ha informado sobre víctimas.
Israel responsabiliza al movimiento Hamás de cualquier acto del enclave costero. Y el Ejército reitera que "no permitirá ningún daño a la valla ni a la infraestructura de seguridad y está decidida a llevar a cabo su misión de defender y garantizar la seguridad de los civiles y la soberanía israelíes".
