La Generalitat potenciará su delegación en Bruselas y reabrirá otras cinco

La Generalitat catalana potenciará su delegación en Bruselas, la única que ha permanecido abierta durante la crisis política, para impulsar su presencia en la Unión Europea (UE). Así mismo, el conseller de Acción Exterior, Ernest Maragall, ha anunciado la reapertura en un plazo de dos o tres semanas de las delegaciones en Londres, Roma, Berlín, Ginebra y Washington.
Maragall ha explicado que la reapertura de la delegación en la capital francesa formará parte de una segunda fase, en la que también se reabrirán sedes en Portugal, en los países nórdicos y en los Balcanes. En una tercera y última fase, la Generalitat abrirá delegaciones en países del Mediterráneo o asiáticos.
La oficina de la delegación catalana en Bruselas fue la única que permaneció abierta, entre las desplegadas por el cesado gobierno autónomo catalán cuando el anterior Ejecutivo español aplicó el artículo 155 de la Constitución española para restaurar la legalidad tras la ilegal declaración de independencia catalana en octubre pasado.
Una de las primeras decisiones del nuevo Govern de Quim Torra ha sido volver a poner en marcha la acción exterior de la Generalitat y este martes anunció que reactivaba el Consell de Diplomàcia Pública de Cataluña (Diplocat).
