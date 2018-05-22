Uno de los cursos en Estados Unidos declarados en el currículum del jurista Giussepe Conte, propuesto por el Movimiento 5 Estrellas (M5S) y la Liga para ser el presidente del Gobierno en Italia, ha sido cuestionado por una investigación del diario New York Times que recoge este martes la prensa italiana.
El corresponsal en Roma de este diario estadounidense, Jason Horowitz, publicó que en los registros de la New York University (NYU, Universidad privada de Nueva York) no aparece ninguna persona que haya cursado estudios con el nombre de Giuseppe Conte.
En el extenso currículum de 10 páginas del profesor de Derecho propuesto este lunes al Jefe de Estado, Sergio Mattarella, para ser el presidente del Gobierno, aparece que entre 2008 a 2012 realizó cursos de al menos un mes cada verano en dicha universidad.
Horowitz asegura que fuentes de la NYU han explicado que "una persona con este nombre no aparece en los registros como estudiante o profesor externo" y añaden que "lo que es posible es que haya podido seguir algún programa de uno o dos días de los que la universidad no conserva los registros".
En el currículum del profesor también se incluyen periodos de cerca tres meses de estudio en la prestigiosa Universidad de Yale y Pittsburgh, en Estados Unidos.
El jurista italiano, de 54 años, profesor en las Universidades de Florencia y la privada Lluis en Roma, aún no ha hecho declaraciones desde que fue propuesto como primer ministro.
Ante la información del New York Times, el diputado del Partido Demócrata Michelle Anzaldi aseguró que si se confirmase "estaríamos ante un caso gravísimo".
Tras haber sido presentado el nombre de Conte por los dos partidos que quieren gobernar, ahora, el presidente de la República deberá valorar y dar su beneplácito y encargarle así formar un Ejecutivo.
