El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Josep Borrell, se ha mostrado partidario de "escuchar soluciones" como la de crear fuera de la Unión Europea centros de clasificación de migrantes si sirven para controlar los flujos migratorios, aunque analizando "cómo se hace y con qué garantías".

Los líderes europeos celebran una cumbre informal sobre inmigración el próximo domingo para preparar un Consejo Europeo, en la que se abordarán propuestas como poner en marcha fuera de la UE centros o "plataformas regionales de desembarco" para clasificar si los inmigrantes que llegan a Europa son económicos o tienen derecho al asilo, y en función de ello dejarles entrar o no en su espacio.

"Se trata de discutir si esa solución, depende de cómo se haga, puede contribuir a controlar unos flujos que van a ir en aumento, lo que no podemos hacer es no hacer nada", ha dicho Borrell en la Cadena Ser.

"No estamos hablando de algo que en este momento no se esté haciendo", afirma

El ministro de Exteriores se ha mostrado dispuesto a "escuchar soluciones" para "retenerlos, no para detenerlos" y "no estamos hablando de algo que en este momento no se esté haciendo", ha señalado el responsable de Exteriores, quien ha recordado que el anterior gobierno italiano firmó acuerdos con Libia para hacerlo y también los tiene la UE con Turquía.

"No nos pongamos vendas en los ojos para no ver la realidad cuando no nos gusta", ha sentenciado Borrell, quien ha defendido la urgencia de buscar una solución "para impedir que la gente se eche al mar poniendo en riesgo sus vidas".

Ha admitido que los actuales centros situados en Libia y Turquía "preocupan a muchos por el respeto a los derechos y a las condiciones de vida de las personas que están acogidos' pero si queremos evitar que una avalancha de gente se eche al mar, poniendo en riesgo sus vidas" hay que buscar una solución "sin crear falsas alarmas ni utilizarla demagógicamente".