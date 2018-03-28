Un grupo armado abre fuego contra la caravana de Lula en el sur de Brasil

Dos de los tres autobuses de campaña que conforman la caravana del expresidente brasileño Luiz Inácio da Silva fueron alcanzados por los disparos de un grupo de hombres armados en el sur del país en la noche del martes al miércoles, según ha informado el diario O Globo. No se han producido heridos.
El ataque se habría producido al paso de la caravana por la localidad de Quedas do Iguaçu y el municipio de Laranjeira do Sul, en el estado de Paraná. "Uno de los autobuses de la caravana Lula por el Sur acaba de ser alcanzado por los tiros en Paraná. Nadie resultó herido", indicó el senador del Partido de los Trabajadores (PT) Lindbergh Farias. Según los testigos, el vehículo en el que viajaban los periodistas que acompañan a Lula da Silva por el sur del país recibió varios disparos.
El líder del PT en la Cámara de Representantes, Paulo Pimenta, señaló que llamó al ministro de Seguridad Pública, Raúl Jungmann, para ponerlo al corriente sobre lo sucedido. El autobús que transporta a Lula no fue alcanzado.
La presidenta del partido, Gleisi Hoffmann, ha calificado de "emboscada" el acto contra los vehículos de la caravana. "Querían llegar al presidente Lula. Fue una emboscada, una tenencia de homicidio", ha aseverado Gleisi.
El expresidente, que ha tildado de\"salvajismo" los ataques, informó a través de su cuenta de Twitter de lo sucedido. "Nuestra caravana está siendo perseguida por grupos fascistas. Ya arrojaron huevos, piedras. Hoy le dieron un tiro al autobús", afirmó.
