Un total de 99 personas han muerto por la erupción del Volcán de Fuego, ubicado en el centro de Guatemala, según ha anunciado este martes el director del Instituto Nacional de Ciencias Forenses de la nación centroamericana (INACIF), Fanuel García.
Hasta ahora, las autoridades guatemaltecas habían informado de la muerte de 75 personas. Sin embargo, en las últimas horas el balance de víctimas mortales ha seguido aumentando. Entre ellas se encuentra un niño de ocho años que ha fallecido en el Hospital General San Juan de Dios a causa de las quemaduras sufridas.
Además, hay más de 40 heridos, más de 5.000 evacuados y cerca de dos millones de afectados que se reparten en los departamentos de Escuintla, Sacatepéquez y Chimaltenango, en cuyos límites se asienta el Volcán de Fuego, de acuerdo con el diario local 'La Prensa', que ha señalado que cerca de 200 personas continúan desaparecidas.
Según ha indicado el INACIF en un comunicado, 28 cadáveres han sido correctamente identificados hasta el momento, mientras que aún quedan 71 cuerpos por identificar. De los 9 cadáveres ingresados en Sacatepéquez, todos han sido debidamente identificados.
La comunidad internacional, especialmente los países de la región, han comenzado a enviar ayuda humanitaria porque, tal y como ha reconocido el presidente guatemalteco, Jimmy Morales, este desastre natural ha superado con creces la capacidad de respuesta de las arcas públicas.
Esta es una de las mayores tragedias sufridas por Guatemala en años. El Gobierno ha declarado el estado de emergencia y tres días de duelo nacional.
La fenómeno volcánico, el más fuerte de los últimos años, ha provocado la evacuación de 3.271 personas, según datos de la Coordinadora Nacional para la Reducción de Desastres (Conred) del país, que estima que ya hay más de 1,7 millones de afectados.
