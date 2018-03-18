Público
Guerra en Siria El Ejército de Turquía se hace con el control de la región kurda de Afrín, al norte de Siria

Al menos 200.000 personas han huido en los últimos dos días de la ciudad de Afrín hacia otras zonas en la provincia de Alepo controladas por las fuerzas armadas del presidente sirio, Al Asad. Las tropas turcas han tomado el enclave kurdo en un ataque conjunto con las milicias sirias aliadas de Ankara y el apoyo de aviones de guerra y un intenso fuego de artillería.

Soldados turcos y milicianos del 'Ejército Libre de Siria' armado por Ankara cuelgan las banderas de Turquía y Siria en el centro de la ciudad kurda de Afrín. EFE/EPA/DOGAN NEWS AGENCY

El ejército turco y las milicias sirias aliadas de Ankara han impuesto un "control total" sobre la región kurdosiria de Afrín, a pesar de algún foco aislado en algún punto de la capital, informó el Observatorio Sirio de Derechos Humanos.

La bandera turca ondea en el principal campamento de las Unidades de Protección del Pueblo (YPG, por sus siglas en kurdo), así como en la sede de gobierno de Afrín, según la ONG.

Los combates prosiguen en puntos de la ciudad de Afrín, conquistada hoy por Turquía, porque algunos milicianos kurdos rechazaron retirarse antes de la entrada de las tropas de Ankara, según la misma fuente.

La ofensiva militar de Turquía ha causado la muerte de 2.400 personas, incluidos unos 300 civiles

La ofensiva, denominada "Rama de olivo" por Ankara, se inició el pasado 20 de enero y ha causado la muerte de cerca de 2.400 personas, entre ellos al menos 289 civiles.

Las tropas turcas tomaron hoy la capital del enclave kurdo en pocas horas, en una incursión que ha contado con el respaldo de aviones de guerra y un intenso fuego de artillería.

Desde el pasado viernes, al menos 200.000 personas huyeron de la ciudad de Afrín hacia otras zonas en la provincia de Alepo bajo el control de las fuerzas leales al presidente sirio, Bachar al Asad.

El Observatorio afirmó, asimismo, que las tropas turcas han saqueado muchos pueblos de la región de Afrín, en los que han robado las casas y los aperos de labranza dejados por la población civil.

