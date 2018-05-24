El productor de Hollywood Harvey Weinstein se va a entregar este viernes ante las autoridades para responder a las acusaciones en su contra por abusos sexuales, informaron este jueves medios locales.

Según el diario The New York Times, Weinstein se pondrá en disposición de las autoridades judiciales a raíz de una causa abierta en su contra por la fiscalía de Manhattan, una de las que han iniciado pesquisas sobre el tema.

Al menos existe otra investigación en curso contra él en Los Ángeles (California), y el miércoles surgieron versiones que aseguran que los fiscales federales han iniciado sus propias pesquisas.

De acuerdo con el Daily News, el primer medio de comunicación que informó del tema, seguido después por la cadena NBC, la fuente citó uno de los casos a los que se enfrenta, por el acoso sufrido por una aspirante a actriz, Lucia Evans, para que le practicara sexo oral en 2004.

Además de ese caso, Weinstein también ha sido acusado en Nueva York de abusos sexuales contra la actriz Paz de la Huerta, aunque han sido más de setenta mujeres las que han denunciado algún tipo de acoso o abuso sexual sufrido de parte del productor de Hollywood.

Las denuncias contra Weinstein, que aparecieron en octubre pasado en publicaciones de la revista The New Yorker y The New York Times, desataron una oleada de críticas que confluyeron en el movimiento #MeToo, con un amplio despliegue mundial.

A raíz de ese caso aparecieron muchas denunciantes que culparon de lo mismo a otras figuras del mundo del cine y de los medios de comunicación. En Nueva York, el fiscal general del estado, Eric Schneiderman, renunció el 7 de mayo por acusaciones parecidas.