Holanda prohíbe el uso del burka y el niqab islámico en espacios públicos

Los pañuelos islamistas, que no cubren la cara de la mujer, no están incluidos en esta nueva ley, cuyo incumplimiento podría acarrear una multa de 400 euros.

Fotografía de archivo de una mujer con un burka caminando por La Haya. AFP

El Senado holandés ha aprobado este miércoles por mayoría la ley que prohíbe el uso del burka y las prendas que cubren la cara en espacios públicos como el transporte, los hospitales y las escuelas.

Esta ley, ya respaldada el año pasado por una mayoría del Parlamento holandés, supone una prohibición del uso de prendas como el niqab islámico -velo que solo deja los ojos a la vista- el burka -impuesto en Afganistán y que cubre la cara y ojos-, los pasamontañas o cascos integrales

Los pañuelos islamistas, que no cubren la cara de la mujer, no están incluidos en esta nueva ley. Su incumplimiento podría acarrear una multa de 400 euros.

La prohibición se define como "parcial" porque solo limita el uso de estas prendas en áreas públicas como escuelas, hospitales, transporte público y edificios gubernamentales.

El Senado era el último trámite por el que tenía que pasar la ley, cuya fecha de entrada en vigor se determinará cuando terminen las negociaciones con los sectores que deberán hacerla cumplir.

La ministra holandesa del Interior, la progresista Kajsa Ollongren, defendió que esta prohibición permitirá a las mujeres musulmanas "acceder a una vida social más amplia" porque si no se cubren la cara "tendrán más posibilidades de contacto, comunicación y oportunidades de entrar en el mercado laboral".

El progresista D66, partido de la coalición del Gobierno, fue uno de los cuatro partidos que votaron en contra de este proyecto, junto al resto de la oposición: los socialistas (SP), los laboristas PvdA y los verdes GroenLinks.

Holanda sigue así los pasos que ya han tomado Dinamarca, Francia y Bélgica, donde la prohibición se extienda incluso a las calles, después de que el Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos dictaminase en 2014 que una ley así no viola las libertades religiosas.

