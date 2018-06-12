Un hombre retiene a dos personas en el centro de París, informó hoy la Prefectura de Policía de la capital francesa, que ha desplegado un importante dispositivo de seguridad hasta que termine la intervención. Por el momento, según indicaron a fuentes policiales, se desconocen las motivaciones del agresor, pero no hay elementos que apunten a una acción terrorista.
El digital actu17 indicó que el hombre afirma estar en posesión de dos bombas y quiere hablar con el embajador de Irán y con el Gobierno francés. Otros medios habían señalado que el autor de los hechos estaba armado con un cuchillo.
Hasta el lugar, en el distrito X de la ciudad se han desplazado agentes del BRI, la unidad de élite de la policía francesa, y también equipos de los servicios médicos de emergencias (SAMU).
