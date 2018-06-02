Público
Homofobia "Las familias gais no existen", dice el nuevo ministro de Discapacidad y Familia de Italia

El ultraderechista Lorenzo Fontana ha desvelado sus planes sobre su concepción de la familia y sus futuras intenciones de gestión desde su cartera: “Quiero disuadir a las mujeres del aborto”, explica en una entrevista

Lorenzo Fontana y su familia, el viernes, en Roma. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Lorenzo Fontana, el nuevo ministro de Discapacitados y Familia del recién formado Ejecutivo italiano, ha sido rotundo en una entrevista en el diario Corriere Della Sera: “Las familias gay no existen ante la ley”. Este político, que proviene del ultraderechista partido La Liga, sostiene que “un niño debe tener un padre y una madre”.

Eso sí, el ministro ha querido matizar sus palabras con una de esas frases tópicas: "Tengo muchos amigos homosexuales".

Asimismo, el político ha desvelado sus planes sobre su concepción de la familia y sus futuras intenciones de gestión desde su cartera. “Quiero disuadir a las mujeres del aborto”, explica en la entrevista. "Soy católico, no lo escondo", añade.

Para ello, propondrá reducir el IVA “para todos los productos relacionados con los niños” y reforzar los centros de asesoría para evitar las interrupciones voluntarias del embarazo.

El nuevo Gobierno italiano surge de un acuerdo entre partido ultraderechista la Liga y el antisistema Movimiento 5 Estrellas, y poco tiempo ha tenido que pasar para que empezasen a surgir las primeras polémicas. Con sus palabras, Fontana ha causado indignación en el colectivo LGTBI italiano. Y no sólo de dichos colectivos.

El propio ministro del Interior, vicepresidente y líder de la Liga, Matteo Salvini, se ha distanciado de las opiniones de su compañero. “Fontana es libre de tener sus ideas”, pero “no son prioridades y no están en el contrato del gobierno”, dijo en Fanpage.it, en declaración es de las que se hace eco también La Vaguardia.

