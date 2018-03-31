Los trabajadores del grupo de distribución Carrefour en Francia han convocado una huelga este sábado que ha logrado provocar el cierre de hasta 30 de los hipermercados de la marca en el país, según ha informado el diario Europa 1.
Además, se calcula que en Francia 180 de los 220 hipermercados —los de mayor superficie de la cadena—han seguido la huelga, aunque la administración de Carrefour asegura que el 100% de los supermercados —de menor tamaño— han permanecido abiertos.
Además de la supresión de 2.400 puestos de trabajo, Carrefour, que con unos 115.000 trabajadores es el mayor empleador privado de Francia, cerrará las 273 de las tiendas que compró al español Dia en el país y que actualmente están abiertas bajo su propia marca.
Carrefour, que cuenta con fuerte presencia en España, Brasil y Argentina, anunció en enero pasado que en 2017 había perdido 531 millones de euros, frente a unos beneficios de 746 millones del año anterior, un mal resultado que justificó por las importantes depreciaciones de activos registradas.
Los convocantes del paro, los sindicatos Force Ouvrière (FO) y Confederación Francesa Democrática del Trabajo (CFDT), protestan contra esta supresión empleos en Francia anunciada por la dirección el pasado enero y contra la drástica reducción de la prima anual de beneficios.
Los sindicatos celebraron el seguimiento del paro y comentaron el "bloqueo total" de los hipermercados en Antibes, Ollioules, Toulon, Niza o Port-de-Bouc, Vénissieux, Chambéry y Toulouse, todos ellos en la zona sur y sureste del país, y en Niort (al norte).
Los huelguista han logrado dificultar los accesos de los clientes a las grandes superficies, tanto en las zonas de estacionamiento, como en las dedicadas para los carritos de compra.
