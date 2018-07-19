Público
Público

Hungría Bruselas demanda a Hungría por incumplir las leyes de asilo a migrantes

Bruselas señala que las autoridades húngaras no dan a los migrantes "un acceso efectivo a los procedimientos de asilo" y critica también que los solicitantes de asilo sean retenidos "indefinidamente" en las zonas de tránsito sin respetar las garantías procesales que se aplican en estos casos

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Migrantes sirios cruzan una valla para entrar en Hungría en 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrantes sirios cruzan una valla para entrar en Hungría en 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

La Comisión Europea (CE) decidió hoy llevar a Hungría ante el Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE) al considerar que su legislación sobre asilo y retorno no cumple con la normativa europea, el último paso del procedimiento de infracción que Bruselas abrió a ese país en 2015 por este asunto.

"La Comisión considera que todavía no se han solucionado la mayoría de los problemas señalados y, por lo tanto, ha decidido ahora llevar a Hungría ante el TJUE, que es la última etapa del procedimiento de infracción", explicó la Comisión Europea en un comunicado.

Bruselas señala que las autoridades húngaras no dan a los migrantes "un acceso efectivo a los procedimientos de asilo" y critica también que los solicitantes de asilo sean retenidos "indefinidamente" en las zonas de tránsito sin respetar las garantías procesales que se aplican en estos casos.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas