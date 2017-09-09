La tecnología de la NASA ha documentado imágenes inéditas del huracán Irma, que ahora mismo avanza por Cuba con vientos de hasta 260 kilómetros por hora, pero también de los ciclones Katia y José, que también avanzan por el Atlántico este sábado.
Los satélites, cámaras, sensores térmicos y otras tecnologías de la Administración Nacional de la Aeronáutica y del Espacio (NASA) permiten documentar la evolución de Irma y explicar algunos datos sobre su funcionamiento.
En su cuenta oficial de Twitter, la NASA ha publicado varios vídeos e imágenes, y ha dado cobertura a otras instantáneas o grabaciones logradas por la Estación Espacial Internacional.
A continuación, algunas de las publicaciones de la agencia espacial estadounidense en su cuenta oficial en la red social, ordenadas por criterio de actualidad (de más recientes a más antiguas).
The horizontal extent of this storm is staggering. Latest from @NHC_Atlantic has #Irma moving W@12 MPH w/ winds of 155 MPH (cat 4). #GOES16 pic.twitter.com/NNOAWkm59k— NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) 9 de septiembre de 2017
Updated evolution of Hurricane #Irma's eye. Each quadrant contains a 30-minute loop of #GOES16 visible imagery from each of the last 4 days. pic.twitter.com/WfmAFprrue— NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) 8 de septiembre de 2017
With no shortage of hurricanes brewing, @NASANPP captured hurricanes #Katia, #Irma & #Jose lined up in this image: https://t.co/EVez1XQ8vL pic.twitter.com/hrPN09oE8Z— NASA (@NASA) 8 de septiembre de 2017
Our CloudSat mission passed over Hurricane #Irma & looked beneath the cloud tops, unlike most other satellites: https://t.co/uraZrL9Nr6 pic.twitter.com/hVieRy1Pme— NASA (@NASA) 8 de septiembre de 2017
Cameras on the @Space_Station peered over two major hurricanes today: #Jose & #Irma. See the view from 250 miles up: https://t.co/fmeqWQPlqN pic.twitter.com/0bGHQEfPtU— NASA (@NASA) 8 de septiembre de 2017
Updated visible loop of Hurricane #Irma. Continued category 4 strength with winds of 155 MPH. #GOES16 pic.twitter.com/N85QJjBU1h— NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) 8 de septiembre de 2017
.@NASAEarth-observing satellites are now tracking Hurricanes #Katia, #Irma & #Jose. Latest data & image updates: https://t.co/wVioJNMr3i pic.twitter.com/pijie9YPmB— NASA (@NASA) 8 de septiembre de 2017
Hurricane #Irma is maintaining a healthy "buzz saw" appearance. Winds down *slightly* to 150 MPH, but still extremely dangerous. #GOES16 pic.twitter.com/kEDcarH20U— NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) 8 de septiembre de 2017
View of Hurricane #Irma's eye, now southwest of Acklins Island in the #Bahamas with max sustained winds of 150 MPH. #GOES16 pic.twitter.com/hloLSeRkVH— NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) 8 de septiembre de 2017
Tonight, far too many people in #Irma’s path and in its wake. pic.twitter.com/bWQMxae9GV— Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) 8 de septiembre de 2017
The last 4 days of Hurricane #Irma's eye as seen by the #GOES16 Advanced Baseline Imager. pic.twitter.com/ppht5XoiSe— NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) 7 de septiembre de 2017
.@Space_Station cameras provide another captivating view of the devastatingly powerful & unyielding #HurricaneIrma https://t.co/mdZwv9BJwh pic.twitter.com/uJfM9Ag2oH— NASA (@NASA) 7 de septiembre de 2017
#HurricaneIrma is clearly visible from the #ISS. It is one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes ever... pic.twitter.com/PJk76UZ4dY— Сергей Рязанский (@SergeyISS) 7 de septiembre de 2017
.@NASAEarth satellites observe #HurricaneIrma moving west, while other storms take shape in the Gulf of Mexico: https://t.co/kNxjpWdq4h pic.twitter.com/7H4wIaFd9I— NASA (@NASA) 7 de septiembre de 2017
.@NASAEarth data shows hot water ahead for #HurricaneIrma. Warm oceans are a key ingredient fueling hurricanes: https://t.co/PeoCi4vfZh pic.twitter.com/DGcLY2r0H4— NASA (@NASA) 7 de septiembre de 2017
Hurricane #Irma is moving WNW at 16 MPH with max sustained winds of 175 MPH. A hurricane watch has been issued for south Florida. #GOES16 pic.twitter.com/8gC8uXuNni— NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) 7 de septiembre de 2017
Hurricane #Irma is passing north of Hispaniola this morning with sustained winds of 180 MPH. #GOES16 pic.twitter.com/nqCF0QJVeR— NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) 7 de septiembre de 2017
Extreme rainfall, ~10.8 inches/hour, was found within #HurricaneIrma’s eyewall by @NASAEarth-observing satellites: https://t.co/l90pLjFDmm pic.twitter.com/mbEaedg9Gj— NASA (@NASA) 6 de septiembre de 2017
Extreme rainfall, ~10.8 inches/hour, was found within #HurricaneIrma’s eyewall by @NASAEarth-observing satellites: https://t.co/l90pLjFDmm pic.twitter.com/mbEaedg9Gj— NASA (@NASA) 6 de septiembre de 2017
Extreme rainfall, ~10.8 inches/hour, was found within #HurricaneIrma’s eyewall by @NASAEarth-observing satellites: https://t.co/l90pLjFDmm pic.twitter.com/mbEaedg9Gj— NASA (@NASA) 6 de septiembre de 2017
The eye of Hurricane Irma is clearly visible from the space station as it orbited over the Category 5 storm on Sept. 5, 2017. pic.twitter.com/RpMzYw8NL2— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) 6 de septiembre de 2017
Hurricanes are the most violent storms on Earth…but how do they form? Find out: https://t.co/3vx9iewC7g And follow @NASAHurricane for more. pic.twitter.com/cYOx2K7Sxe— NASA (@NASA) 6 de septiembre de 2017
.@NASARain measures storms >10 miles high in dangerous Category Five #Hurricane #Irma. https://t.co/GyfF7xjlFV pic.twitter.com/GbHtkhWvje— NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) 6 de septiembre de 2017
Hard to believe we've been able to generate loops like this 3 days in a row. Center of powerful #Irma just north of Puerto Rico. #GOES16 pic.twitter.com/QhVRgzkSYu— NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) 6 de septiembre de 2017
.@Space_Station cameras captured another dramatic view of #HurricaneIrma as it made landfall in the Caribbean today: https://t.co/JfROY8piT5 pic.twitter.com/M1rPBoB8UO— NASA (@NASA) 6 de septiembre de 2017
.@NASA and @JAXA_en look at #Hurricane #Irma’s heat engine and lightning strikes. https://t.co/GyfF7xjlFV pic.twitter.com/kB8PAGONAC— NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) 6 de septiembre de 2017
Our @NASAEarth satellites flew over #HurricaneIrma. We're tracking the storm and seeing a well-defined eye. Latest: https://t.co/MkqwsQfK3I pic.twitter.com/9M1f6fM7gF— NASA (@NASA) 6 de septiembre de 2017
Late afternoon sun casting a shadow on Hurricane #Irma's eye. #GOES16 pic.twitter.com/CQaSgHzVN6— NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) 5 de septiembre de 2017
The International Space Station’s external cameras captured a dramatic view of Hurricane Irma as it moved across the Atlantic Ocean Sept. 5. pic.twitter.com/mc61pt2G8O— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) 5 de septiembre de 2017