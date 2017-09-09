Público
Vídeos y fotografías inéditas del ciclón Las impresionantes imágenes de 'Irma' y los otros dos huracanes captadas por la tecnología de la NASA 

Los satélites de la agencia estadounidense captan la magnitud del ciclón, que fluctúa entre las categorías 4 y 5, y que hoy avanza por Cuba con vientos de hasta 260 kilómetros por hora. 

Imagen publicada por Randy Bresnik, piloto de la Nasa, en su cuenta de Twitter.

La tecnología de la NASA ha documentado imágenes inéditas del huracán Irma, que ahora mismo avanza por Cuba con vientos de hasta 260 kilómetros por hora, pero también de los ciclones Katia y José, que también avanzan por el Atlántico este sábado.

Los satélites, cámaras, sensores térmicos y otras tecnologías de la Administración Nacional de la Aeronáutica y del Espacio (NASA) permiten documentar la evolución de Irma y explicar algunos datos sobre su funcionamiento.
En su cuenta oficial de Twitter, la NASA ha publicado varios vídeos e imágenes, y ha dado cobertura a otras instantáneas o grabaciones logradas por la Estación Espacial Internacional.

A continuación, algunas de las publicaciones de la agencia espacial estadounidense en su cuenta oficial en la red social, ordenadas por criterio de actualidad (de más recientes a más antiguas). 

