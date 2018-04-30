Público
Inmigración Sajid Javid, de ascendencia paquistaní, nuevo ministro británico de Interior tras la polémica de las cuotas de deportaciones

El nombramiento se produce tras la dimisión de Amber Rudd, por haberse hecho pública  su intención de deportar un 10 por ciento más de inmigrantes ilegales del Reino Unido "en los próximos años".

Sajid Javid. REUTERS

La primera ministra británica, Theresa May, nombró a Sajid Javid como nuevo titular de Interior tras la dimisión de Amber Rudd, tras la polémica por las cuotas anuales para deportar inmigrantes ilegales, anunció el 10 de Downing Street.

Rudd, defensora de una relación muy estrecha con la Unión Europea (UE), renunció anoche después de varios días de controversia al publicar la prensa que tenía conocimiento de la existencia de esas cuotas, si bien lo había negado la semana pasada ante una comisión del Parlamento británico.

Los medios habían revelado que Rudd se había marcado como objetivo incrementar la cantidad de expulsiones forzosas en más de un 10% durante los próximos años.

Sajid Javid, conservador y hasta ahora el secretario de Estado para Comunidades y Gobierno Local del Reino Unido, es de ascendencia paquistaní. En su carrera política ha sido secretario de Estado para la Cultura de 2014 a 2015, y secretario de Estado de Comercio y Industria de 2015 a 2016.

