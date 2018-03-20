Público
Investigan un tiroteo en una escuela de secundaria de Maryland

El centro se encuentra cerrado. Este nuevo incidente se produce pocos días antes de la manifestación convocada por los estudiantes de Parkland para exigir leyes más estrecitas para el control de armas.

Las autoridades están investigando un tiroteo en la escuela de secundaria Great Mills, en el condado St. Mary's, en Maryland. El incidente fue confirmado por la oficina del alguacil del condado. "Ha habido un incidente en la secundaria Great Mills High School. Por favor NO VAYAN a la escuela, vayan a Leonardtown High School", escribía el alguacil en un tuit.

El centro se encuentra cerrado. El sistema de escuelas del condado indicó en su página web que el suceso "está controlado", aunque no especificó si hay heridos o víctimas mortales. "Escuché que gente había sido disparada", declaró un alumno de la escuela en CNN.

Agentes del FBI se encuentran ya en el lugar investigando lo sucedido. Este nuevo incidente se produce pocos días antes de la manifestación convocada por los estudiantes de Parkland para exigir leyes más estrecitas para el control de armas.

