Irán advierte de que enriquecerá uranio si el resto de firmantes no respetan el acuerdo

El presidente iraní, Hasan Rohaní, anunció este martes que Irán "continuará" en el acuerdo nuclear de 2015, tras la retirada de EEUU, si se garantizan sus intereses y que tomará "decisiones" más adelante en caso contrario.
"Debemos ser pacientes para ver cómo los otros países reaccionan", dijo Rohaní en un discurso aludiendo al resto de firmantes del pacto: Rusia, China, Reino Unido, Francia y Alemania.
El mandatario iraní informó de que he pedido a su ministro de Exteriores, Mohamad Yavad Zarif, que en las próximas semanas negocie con los países europeos, Rusia y China.
"Si al final de este periodo llegamos a la decisión de que los otros países pueden darnos lo que Irán quiere, continuaremos con el acuerdo y haremos todo lo posible por la paz en la región", subrayó. En caso contrario, si Irán no logra conseguir sus "objetivos" ni los "beneficios" del pacto, Rohaní advirtió de que tomarán "un camino muy evidente".
Al respecto, el presidente dijo que ha ordenado a la Organización Iraní de Energía Atómica que esté preparada para adoptar medidas "en caso necesario", incluido el enriquecimiento de uranio.
Trump anunció que retirará a su país del acuerdo nuclear con Irán y volverá a imponer "el nivel más alto de sanciones económicas". Esta decisión fue calificada de "inaceptable" y de "guerra psicológica y económica" por Rohaní, quien aseveró que Irán no ha hecho "nada incorrecto" y ha cumplido con "todas sus responsabilidades".
"Irán cumple con sus acuerdos y EEUU es un país que nunca mantiene sus promesas (...) No han hecho más que poner firmas vacías en el papel", criticó.
El Organismo Internacional de Energía Atómica (OIEA) ha ratificado en once ocasiones que Teherán está cumpliendo con sus compromisos con el acuerdo nuclear.
El pacto limita el programa atómico de Irán a cambio del levantamiento de las sanciones, pero no incluye ninguna restricción a los misiles de Teherán o a su influencia regional, como exigía Trump.
