Irlanda decidirá en un referéndum si elimina un artículo de su Constitución que ubica a la mujer "en el hogar"

El Gobierno de Irlanda ha anunciado este jueves que celebrará un referéndum para retirar un artículo de la Constitución sobre la importancia del papel de la mujer en el hogar, un movimiento que busca convertir la Carta Magna en un texto más secular.
Irlanda, uno de los países más conservadores de Europa, aprobó en 2015 el matrimonio homosexual. Además, a principios de este año, Dublín dio luz verde a la despenalización del aborto.
La Constitución, que incluye una serie de referencias a la cultura católica, incluye un artículo que reconoce a la "mujer en el hogar, un apoyo al Estado sin el que no puede sostenerse el bien común". Un segundo artículo obliga al Gobierno a "garantizar que las madres no son obligadas por necesidad económica a trabajar en detrimento de sus labores en el hogar".
El jueves, las autoridades aprobaron una moción para eliminar dichos artículos. "Han pasado 80 años desde que se aprobó la Constitución y está claro que el artículo 41.2 ya no tiene lugar en la Carta Magna", ha indicado el ministro de Justicia irlandés, Charlie Flanagan. En este sentido ha manifestado que el artículo socava la igualdad dado que "impide que las mujeres tengan una libertad de elección real para decidir lo que hacer con sus vidas". El artículo ha recibido numerosas críticas, incluso por parte de Naciones Unidas.
El referéndum tendrá lugar el mismo día que las elecciones presidenciales de Irlanda, previstas para noviembre. El pasado mes de junio, el Gobierno anunció su intención de celebrar un referéndum para retirar la cláusula sobre la blasfemia de la Constitución. No obstante, aún no existe un plan sobre la retirada de las referencias religiosas de la Carta Magna, que comienza haciendo referencia a "las obligaciones con el Señor, Jesucristo".
