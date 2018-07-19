Ignacio Echeverría, el español que murió en los atentados de Londres del pasado año, ha sido condecorado a título póstumo con la medalla de Jorge (George Medal), una distinción que otorga la reina Isabel II por actos de "gran valentía".
El Gobierno británico publicó hoy la lista de Valentía Civil de 2018 (Civilian Gallantry), en la que se reconocen los actos de coraje llevados a cabo por 20 ciudadanos para tratar de salvar vidas, muchas de ellas durante ataques terroristas.
En este marco, el español Ignacio Echeverría fue condecorado junto con la australiana Kirsty Boden, quienes murieron al tratar de ayudar a las víctimas que se encontraban heridas en el puente de Londres donde ocurrió la tragedia. Echeverría, de 39 años, "evitó, indudablemente, más pérdidas al correr hacia los terroristas para permitir que otros escaparan", destacó el Comité de la Cruz de Jorge (George Cross Committee) en una nota.
Igualmente, dos policías que se enfrentaron a los atacantes, un tercer agente de Scotland Yard que se encontraba fuera de servicio, dos ciudadanos que ayudaron a salvarle la vida a este último, dos miembros de la Policía de Transporte británica y un panadero, que lanzó dos cajas de pan contra los terroristas recibieron esta distinción, que se otorga desde 1940 en el Reino Unido.
La lista también incluye a otros ciudadanos como Hassan Zubier, quien recibió la medalla tras resultar herido al intentar ayudar a las víctimas de un acuchillamiento en Finlandia el pasado año. Echevarría, nacido en Ferrol pero criado en Madrid, perdió su vida al tratar de salvar a una mujer en el ataque terrorista de Londres del 3 de julio del pasado año, que dejó un saldo de ocho muertos y 48 heridos.
El español, que trabajaba como analista en el banco HSBC, fue calificado por medios internacionales como el "héroe del monopatín", por agredir con él a un terrorista que intentaba apuñalar a una mujer, lo que le costó la vida.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, también ha querido rendir homenaje a Ignacio a través de su cuenta en Twitter.
Porque el coraje, la generosidad o la solidaridad son valores esenciales en nuestra sociedad. La Reina Isabel II condecora a Ignacio Echeverría por su valentía en los atentados de #Londres.— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) 19 de julio de 2018
Orgullosos de nuestros #héroes.https://t.co/0qlMxus7hS
