Ahed Tamimi, considerada una figura de la resistencia palestina de 17 años, fue acosada sexualmente por un interrogador israelí durante su detención, según ha afirmado el abogado de la niña.
La menor, que cuando fue detenida tenía 16 años, fue arrestada en diciembre después de abofetear a dos soldados israelíes que se negaron a abandonar las propiedades de su familia durante una manifestación en la ocupada Cisjordania. Ella aceptó un acuerdo de culpabilidad de ocho meses de prisión la semana pasada en un tribunal militar cerrado.
La abogada Gaby Lasky presentó una queja ante la fiscalía general israelí a principios de esta semana por la "conducta inapropiada" de uno de los interrogatorios del menor, que surgió el miércoles.
En su demanda, la abogado denunció que uno de los interrogadores cuestionó a Ahed de una forma inapropiada para una menor, constituyendo un acoso sexual.
Según testimonio de la abogada, el mismo interrogador le dijo a Tamimi que arrestaría a sus parientes y familiares para interrogarlos si ella no respondía a sus preguntas.
Lasky afirmó que el comportamiento de los interrogadores de la inteligencia militar israelí, insistieron en la apariencia de la joven y su atractivo, lo que constituye una grave violación de la ley y un abuso sexual.
Lasky afirmó también que, a pesar de que Tamimi es una joven, en todo momento fue interrogada simultáneamente por dos hombres, sin la presencia de una mujer en la habitación o incluso de personal especializado en interrogar a menores.
"Esto demuestra que el sistema de aplicación de la ley [israelí] infringe los derechos de los menores palestinos", afirmó Lasky en su denuncia al fiscal general de Israel.
Según algunas organizaciones, el abuso y el acoso sexual, incluida la violación, son utilizadas habitualmente por las autoridades israelíes para humillar y torturar tanto a las presas palestinas como a los hombres.
