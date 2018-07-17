El Parlamento israelí (Knéset) aprobó en la madrugada de hoy una ley para impedir que ONG pacifistas e individuos, que se considere dañan al Ejército y al Estado de Israel, puedan dar charlas en centros escolares.
La ley incluye como nuevo objetivo estatal del sistema educativo que los estudiantes sean formados para prestar un servicio significativo en el Ejército o en el servicio nacional y autoriza al titular de Educación vetar el ingreso a las escuelas estatales a personas u organizaciones, que contradigan este supuesto.
Además, se aplicará la prohibición a representantes y organizaciones que estén contribuyendo a procedimientos legales contra soldados o fomenten trabajos diplomáticos contra el Estado de Israel, explicó Yehuda Shaul, el coordinador de "Breaking the Silence" (Romper el silencio).
La ley es conocida como "Breaking the Silence" (Romper el silencio), organización israelí que denuncia los excesos de soldados con la población palestina en los territorios ocupados, pero según Shaul el tercer supuesto relativo a la diplomacia hará que afecte a cualquier organización crítica.
"Este es un paso más para terminar con la existencia de la sociedad israelí como una sociedad abierta en contraposición con el mantenimiento de la ocupación y las colonias", valoró el coordinador. Hasta ahora, organizaciones de todo tipo -pacifistas, nacionalistas o religiosas- tenían libertad para participar en actividades educativas destinadas a promover el debate público con estudiantes con la autorización previa del director de cada centro.
El proyecto, introducido por el diputado de Hogar Judío, Shuli Mualem Refaeli, del partido del actual titular de Educación de Naftalí Benet, pasó anoche segunda y tercera lectura en la cámara que lo convierte en ley.
