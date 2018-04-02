Israel cancela su controvertido plan para deportar a migrantes y refugiados africanos

El Gobierno israelí ha anunciado este lunes que cancela su controvertido programa para deportar a miles de migrantes y solicitantes de asilo africanos.
Según el Ejecutivo, ha alcanzado un acuerdo con el Alto Comisionado de Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados (ACNUR) que implica la cancelación."El Estado de Israel y el Alto Comisionado de las Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados (ACNUR) unen fuerzas para implementar este esquema, para dejar en Israel al menos a 16.250 inmigrantes", confirmó la oficina del primer ministro israelí en un comunicado oficial.
El plan del Gobierno hebreo había sido criticado por numerosas organizaciones humanitarias. La última, Amnistía Internacional (AI), que lo consideraba "cruel" lamentaba que Israel abandonaba "su responsabilidad con los refugiados".
El plan contemplaba, entre otros aspectos, la cárcel o la salida voluntaria de unos 38.000 africanos, la mayoría eritreos y sudaneses, que entraron ilegalmente al país a través del Sinaí.
Israel aseguró que había programado acciones para facilitar la salida voluntaria de los afectados como una suma de 3.500 dólares y un billete de avión a un tercer país, que no definía por ser información confidencial.
(Habrá ampliación)
