Israel planea construir otras 2.500 viviendas en asentamientos judíos en Cisjordania

El ministro de Defensa de Israel, Avigdor Lieberman, ha asegurado este jueves que el Gobierno planea aprobar la semana próxima la construcción de 2.500 nuevas viviendas en asentamientos judíos en Cisjordania.
En su cuenta de Twitter, Lieberman ha dicho que la junta regional de planeamiento recibirá el encargo de diseñar 1.400 viviendas para su inmediata construcción. Los asentamientos judíos en Cisjordania son uno de los temas más polémicos de cara a reactivar las conversaciones de paz entre israelíes y palestinos, que llevan congeladas desde 2014.
Los palestinos quieren conformar con Cisjordania, Jerusalén Este y la Franja de Gaza su futuro Estado. La mayoría de los países consideran que los asentamientos que Israel construye en los territorios capturados en la guerra de 1967 son ilegales.
Israel niega que esos asentamientos sean ilegales y sostiene que su futuro se debería definir en las conversaciones de paz con los palestinos. "Promoveremos la construcción en toda Judea y Samaria, desde el norte hasta el sur, en pequeñas comunidades y en grandes", ha asegurado Lieberman, utilizando para definir Cisjordania el término que aparece en la biblia.
Los palestinos no se han pronunciado por el momento sobre el anuncio del ministro de Defensa israelí, si bien argumentan que los asentamientos son una forma de negarles el territorio de su futuro Estado. Unos 500.000 israelíes viven en Cisjordania y en Jerusalén Este, donde residen más de 2,6 millones de palestinos.
