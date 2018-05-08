Elor Azaria, el exsoldado israelí que mató a Abdel Fatah al Sharif, un atacante palestino que había sido ya herido y yacía en el suelo inmovilizado, salió este martes de prisión tras cumplir dos tercios de su condena.
Azaria iba a ser liberado el jueves, por decisión del Comité de Libertad Condicional del Ejército, después de haber cumplido nueve meses de una condena de catorce, pero el exsoldado solicitó salir antes para asistir a la boda de su hermano, y los militares aprobaron su petición.
El año pasado, Azaria fue considerado culpable de matar a Al Sharif en marzo de 2016, quien unos minutos antes había apuñalado a un soldado con un cuchillo.
En febrero de 2017 fue condenado a una pena de dieciocho meses en la cárcel, reducidos después por el jefe del Estado Mayor, Gadi Eisenkot, a catorce.
Azaria, quien entró en la cárcel el 9 de agosto, nunca ha expresado arrepentimiento por su acción y dijo que disparó porque creía que Al Sharif escondía una bomba bajo la ropa.
Sin embargo, el tribunal militar desestimó los argumentos del exsoldado mencionando la tranquilidad de Azaria momentos antes de disparar (todo fue grabado y divulgado por la ONG antiocupación Betselem) y recordando que comentó a sus compañeros que el atacante debía morir por haber atentado contra sus camaradas.
Este caso expuso de nuevo las profundas divisiones en la sociedad israelí con respecto a las actividades del Ejército en Cisjordania ocupada, con algunos defendiendo a Azaria por su "heroísmo" y otros exigiendo una condena más firme por la ilegalidad de sus acciones.
