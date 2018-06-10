El nuevo ministro de Interior italiano, Matteo Salvini, reclamó este domingo a las autoridades de Malta que dejen entrar en sus puertos al barco de la ONG Sos Méditerranée con 629 inmigrantes a bordo, y advirtió de que no autorizará el desembarco de ese buque en Italia.
Según informan medios locales italianos, Salvini, líder de la ultraderechista Liga Norte, ha enviado una carta urgente a las autoridades maltesas en la que explica que el barco Aquarius de Sos Méditerranée, con personal de Médicos sin Fronteras, se encuentra a 43 millas de Malta, por lo que tenían la obligación de hacerles desembarcar. El pasado lunes Salvini declaró que a los inmigrantes sin papeles "se les acabó la buena vida".
Salvini realizó esta petición después de que hace unos días 232 inmigrantes rescatados por la ONG alemana Sea Watch que llegaron al puerto de Reggio Calabria después de 4 días en el mar al recibir la negativa de desembarcar por parte de las autoridades de Malta.
"Una ONG que bate una bandera holandesa o alemana pasa delante de Malta saludando y llega a Italia" para desembarcar a inmigrantes, denunció Salvini, que prometió que esto no volvería a pasar.
Según el diario Malta Today, ante esta noticia, un portavoz del Gobierno de Malta dijo que "el rescate ocurrió en el área de búsqueda y rescate de Libia y fue coordinado por el centro de coordinación de rescate en Roma. Malta no es la autoridad coordinadora y no tiene competencia en este caso".
La Guardia Costera italiana, que coordina las operaciones de vigilancia y rescate en el Mediterráneo central informó a EFE que en la jornada de ayer se rescataron 629 inmigrantes en seis operaciones en las que participaron lanchas e los guardacostas de isla de Lampedusa, 3 barcos mercantes y la ONG Sos Méditerranée.
Todos los inmigrantes, entre ellos 123 menores no acompañados, 11 de ellos niños pequeños y siete mujeres embarazadas, fueron trasladados a bordo del barco Aquarius de Sos Méditerranée, comunicó la ONG francesa.
