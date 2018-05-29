La izquierda de la Eurocámara premia al filtrador del caso LuxLeaks y a un periodista especializado en casos de fraude fiscal

El grupo de la Izquierda Unitaria Europea (GUE, en sus siglas en francés) ha concedido al luxemburgués Raphaël Halet y al periodista de investigación eslovaco asesinado en febrero, Jan Kuciak, el Premio Daphne Caruana Galizia para Periodistas, Filtradores y Defensores del Derecho a la Información.
Halet es un antiguo trabajador de la consultora PwC que estuvo detrás de una filtración responsable del caso LuxLeaks junto con Antoine Deltour. Halet se encuentra actualmente en juicio por la filtración de documentos que exponen la evasión fiscal de diversas multinacionales radicados en Luxemburgo.
En cuanto a Kuciak, fue un periodista especializado en investigaciones sobre fraude fiscal entre hombres de negocios eslovacos y sus vínculos con políticos de dicho país. Fue asesinado el pasado febrero junto a su pareja.
El eurodiputado y portavoz de Podemos en el Parlamento Europeo, Miguel Urbán, que ha participado este martes como miembro del jurado en la entrega del Premio, ha asegurado que "hemos conocido muchos escándalos gracias a las revelaciones de estas personas. Sin los filtradores no hubiésemos conocido nunca secretos y verdades como los destapados en casos como los Papeles de Panamá, el LuxLeaks o la lista Falciani".
Las filtraciones han provocado incluso que se hayan abierto comisiones de investigación en el Parlamento Europeo. Urbán critica que "la evasión y la elusión fiscal están dentro de la UE y en el tuétano del sistema bancario justo en un momento en el que se dice que no hay recursos para el sector público, para mantener el Estado social, un momento de recortes y austeridad”.
Los otros finalistas al galardón eran: los macedonios Gjorgji Lazarevski y Zvonko Kostovski, agentes de la inteligencia cuyas revelaciones sobre las escuchas a 20.000 opositores polítcos por parte del ex primer ministro macedonio Nikola Gruevski llevaron a la renuncia del Gabinete; el fundador de Wikileaks, Julian Assange; y Maria Efimova, exempleada del Pilatus Bank que expuso la corrupción relacionada con las élites azeríes y maltesas. El premio de la edición 2018 lleva el nombre de Daphne Caruana Galizia en honor a la periodista maltesa asesinada el pasado mes de octubre.
Junto a Miguel Urbán, los otros miembros del jurado han sido: Matthew Caruana Galizia, periodista e hijo de Daphne Caruana Galizia; los periodistas Frederik Obermaier (Süddeutsche Zeitung), Juliette Garside (The Guardian), Can Dundar y Gianna Papadakou; la filtradora Stephanie Gibaut, y los diputados del GUE Stelios Kouloglou y Marisa Matias.
