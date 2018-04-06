El juez federal Sergio Moro ha decretado este jueves la prisión del ex presidente brasileño Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, condenado a 12 años de cárcel por corrupción en una causa relacionada con la trama destapada en la petrolera estatal Petrobras, y le concedió un margen de un día para entregarse.
Moro permite en su auto que Lula se presente voluntariamente a la Policía Federal de Curitiba, en el sur del país, en un plazo máximo de 24 horas.
"Al condenado, el expresidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, le concedo, en atención a la dignidad del cargo que ocupó, la oportunidad de presentarse voluntariamente a la Policía Federal en Curitiba hasta las 17.00 (hora local, 20.00 GMT), del día 06/04/2018, cuando deberá ser cumplido el mandato de prisión", señaló Moro en su decisión.
La resolución de Moro se anuncia menos de un día después de que la Corte Suprema negara al exmandatario un "habeas corpus" para evitar su prisión antes de agotar todas las apelaciones en instancias superiores.
Moro, encargado de las investigaciones del caso Petrobras en primera instancia, condenó el año pasado al exmandatario a nueve años de cárcel por corrupción pasiva y lavado dinero, una pena que fue ratificada y ampliada en enero pasado por el Tribunal Regional Federal de la 4ª Región, con sede en la ciudad de Porto Alegre.
La defensa de Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ha considerado que la orden de prisión decretada contra el ex presidente brasileño es una "decisión arbitraria". El abogado de Lula, Cristiano Zanin, argumentó, en declaraciones al diario Folha de Sao Paulo, que la decisión de decretar su arresto es contraria a la legislación brasileña ya que, a su juicio, aún no se han agotado todos los recursos en segunda instancia.
