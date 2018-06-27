Público
Público

Una juez de EEUU prohíbe la separación de las familias migrantes en la frontera e insta a su reunificación

La Justicia estadounidense pide a las autoridades que trabajen en la reunificación de los menores con sus progenitores en 30 días, lo que supone un duro golpe para la política migratoria de "tolerancia cero" de la Administración Trump.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Familias de migrantes que llegan a la frontera sur de Estados Unidos. / Reuters

Familias de migrantes que llegan a la frontera sur de Estados Unidos. / Reuters

Una juez federal de Estados Unidos ha dictaminado este martes que los agentes de Inmigración del país no pueden separar a las familias de inmigrantes que llegan de forma ilegal a la frontera sur del país y ha instado a las autoridades a trabajar para lograr su reunificación en 30 días, lo que supone un duro golpe para la política migratoria de "tolerancia cero" de la Administración del presidente, Donald Trump.

En este sentido, la juez Dana Sabraw ha resuelto la demanda presentada por la Unión Americana de Libertades Civiles (ACLU, por sus siglas en inglés) contra la separación de menores migrantes y padres en la zona fronteriza con México.

Más de 2.300 niños migrantes han sido separados de sus padres en el marco de la política migratoria de la Administración Trump, que ha prometido en varias ocasiones hacer frente al flujo migratorio. Bajo la política de "tolerancia cero" todos los adultos que cruzan la frontera de forma ilegal son detenidos, incluidos aquellos que viajan con niños.

La ACLU había presentado una demanda colectiva después de conocer el caso de una madre y su hija de seis años, que fueron separadas cuando llegaron al país el pasado mes de noviembre en un intento por solicitar asilo tras desplazarse desde República Democrática del Congo.

La semana pasada Trump promulgó una orden ejecutiva para frenar la separación de las familias, pero el Gobierno aún debe reunificar a unos 2.000 menores con sus respectivos progenitores.

Antes de conocerse el veredicto, el Gobierno estadounidense instó a la juez a no fallar a favor de la reunificación de las familias dado que el documento firmado por Trump aborda la cuestión en gran medida y cumple con dicho objetivo.

Etiquetas