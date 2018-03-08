Un juez federal estadounidense debe escuchar este jueves los argumentos sobre si el presidente del Gobierno, Donald Trump, violó el derecho a la libertad de expresión contemplado en la Constitución de usuarios de Twitter al bloquearles en su cuenta.
Los argumentos ante la juez de distrito de Naomi Reice Buchwald en Manhattan forman parte de una denuncia presentada el pasado mes de julio por el Knight First Amendment Institute, de la Universidad de Columbia, y varios usuarios de Twitter.
Trump y los demandantes buscan un veredicto rápido y han pedido a Buchwald que se pronuncie sobre el caso a su favor sin juicio. Twitter permite que otros usuarios puedan responder a los mensajes que se publican en una cuenta. Cuando un usuario bloquea a otro, el bloqueado no puede responder a los 'tuits' que publica el primero.
Los demandantes han acusado a Trump de bloquear un cierto número de cuentas cuyos propietarios le criticaron, se mofaron de él o se mostraron en desacuerdo en contestaciones a sus 'tuits'.
Estos argumentan que la cuenta personal de Twitter de Trump, @realDonaldTrump, es un foro público y que al denegarles acceso en base a sus puntos de vista se viola la Primera Enmienda de la Constitución, que garantiza la libertad de expresión.
En los documentos presentados ante el tribunal, Trump esgrime que su uso de Twitter es personal y no "una acción de Estado". Incluso si fuera este caso, añade, su uso de Twitter es una forma de "discurso gubernamental", no un foro público.
El uso de Twitter por parte de Trump atrae un gran interés y genera numerosos comentarios, muchos de ellos de ataque y críticos. Sus mensajes son con frecuencia noticia y reciben decenas de miles de retuits en algunas ocasiones.
