El primer ministro de Canadá, Justin Trudeau, ha reconocido que en el año 2000 tuvo que pedir perdón a una periodista que le acusó de hacerle tocamientos inapropiados, si bien el dirigente norteamericano ha insistido en que no cree que sucediera como ella relata.

Trudeau ha estado en el foco mediático en las últimas semanas por una historia que tuvo lugar en un festival de música organizado por la Fundación Creston en la Columbia Británica para recaudar fondos para las víctimas de las avalanchas, un tema en el que es muy activo porque su hermano murió en una.

El diario canadiense Creston Valley Advance publicó un artículo de opinión días después del incidente en el que denunciaba que una de sus periodistas había sufrido tocamientos inapropiados por parte de Trudeau. Según esta versión, Trudeau le pidió perdón: "Si hubiera sabido que trabajabas para un periódico nacional, nunca habría llegado tan lejos".

El tema ha cobrado actualidad después de que un conocido comentarista lo recordara. Interrogado el pasado lunes, Trudeau, que entonces tenía 28 años, contestó que fue un "buen día" en el que no recuerda que tuviera "interacciones negativas". Sin embargo, la oposición canadiense ha reclamado una investigación independiente sobre los hechos.

"He estado reflexionando cuidadosamente sobre lo que recuerdo de algo que pasó hace casi 20 años", dijo el jueves en una entrevista concedida al Metro Morning. "No siento que hiciera nada inapropiado de ninguna manera, pero respeto el hecho de que alguien pudiera tener una experiencia diferente", ha declarado. "Si me disculpé entonces, sería porque sentí que ella no estaba completamente cómoda con la interacción que tuvimos", ha añadido.

Trudeau ha reconocido que esta cuestión le ha preocupado en las últimas semanas: "Es un tema con el que he estado profundamente comprometido, no solo como líder, sino toda mi vida, desde que estaba en la universidad he sido muy activo contra el acoso sexual y ese tipo de comportamientos".