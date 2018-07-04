El actor estadounidense Kevin Spacey está siendo investigado en el Reino Unido por tres nuevos casos de agresión sexual, informó este martes el medio especializado en noticias de famosos TMZ.
Spacey ya había sido acusado anteriormente por otras tres personas en Inglaterra, con lo que ascienden a seis las investigaciones contra el intérprete abiertas en este país.
Según TMZ, que cita fuentes de la Policía Metropolitana de Londres (Met), un hombre aseguró que Spacey le agredió sexualmente en Westminster en 1996.
Asimismo, otros dos hombres alegaron haber sufrido el mismo tipo de abuso por parte del actor en Gloucester en 2013 y en Lambeth en 2008.
Antes de estas nuevas acusaciones, las autoridades inglesas ya estaban investigando tres presuntas agresiones sexuales cometidas por Spacey entre 2005 y 2008.
Ganador de dos Óscar y considerado como uno de los mejores intérpretes de su generación, la carrera de Spacey se ha derrumbado tras las numerosas acusaciones de agresión sexual conocidas en su contra.
Como consecuencia de estas revelaciones, House of Cards prescindió de Spacey, que era uno de los protagonistas en esta serie, y el cineasta Ridley Scott eliminó todas sus escenas en la película Todo el dinero del mundo y volvió a rodarlas con Christopher Plummer como sustituto.
