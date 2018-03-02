Un alto tribunal austríaco ha dictaminado que en Austria es legal insultar y hacer gestos obscenos contra políticos, siempre y cuando se produzca en el marco de un debate político, informa hoy la agencia de noticias APA.
El grupo trotskista "Linkswende" había emitido en otoño pasado un vídeo en internet en el que hace una "peineta" al líder del partido ultraderechista FPÖ y ahora vicecanciller, Heinz Christian Strache.
Un alto tribunal de Viena rechazó este miércoles el recurso presentado por el FPÖ contra el vídeo subido a la plataforma Youtube durante la campaña para las elecciones generales del pasado 15 de octubre.
El vídeo de "Linkswende" muestra a varios activistas del grupo que explican en una frase las razones por las que están en contra de Strache y su política.
Al final de su explicación, cada uno hace una "peineta" y terminan con "Fuck Strache (que se joda Strache)".
Según los jueces austríacos, en el marco de un debate político es legítimo expresar su rechazo a un político incluso de forma "provocadora y chocante", ya que esto "forma parte elemental de la libertad de expresión", señala APA.
La sentencia es definitiva y no puede ser recurrida, explicó hoy un portavoz del alto tribunal regional de Viena.
Un portavoz de "Linkswende" calificó el fallo como una "victoria para la libertad de expresión y de prensa" en Austria, donde desde diciembre pasado gobierna un Ejecutivo formado por el partido democristiano ÖVP y el ultraderechista FPÖ.
