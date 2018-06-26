La Fiscalía de Flandes Occidental (Bélgica) ya ha recibido la euroorden de entrega para el rapero Josep Miquel Arenas, alias Valtonyc, que se encuentra huido de la justicia tras ser condenado a tres años años y medio de prisión por las letras de sus canciones. "Lo único que podemos confirmar ahora mismo es que hemos recibido la euroorden. Es el primer paso de todo el proceso", explicó a Efe la portavoz de esa Fiscalía, Caroline Jonckers.
La recepción de la euroorden es el primer paso de un procedimiento que obligará a Valtonyc a personarse ante el juez, en el caso de que la Fiscalía proponga al magistrado estudiar la petición española y, en su caso, la extradición del rapero.
Valtonyc se encuentra huido de la justicia desde el pasado 23 de mayo, día en el que expiraba la fecha límite que le impuso la Audiencia Nacional para ingresar en prisión. Este diario pudo confirmar que en algún momento el músico pasó por Bélgica.
Sin embargo, se desconoce su ubicación actual. De hecho, la fiscal Jonckers no precisó si Josep Miquel Arenas se encuentra en territorio belga.
Valtonyc comparte abogado con los exconsellers catalanes Antoni Comín y Meritxell Serret.
