Libia Las partes enfrentadas acuerdan celebrar elecciones en Libia el 10 de diciembre

La declaración final fue aceptada a petición de Macron, por el primer ministro, Fayez al Serraj, que controla la capital y cuenta con el apoyo de la comunidad internacional, y el mariscal Jalifa Hafter, que domina el este del país

Jalifa Hafter (i) y Fayez al Serraj (d), durante la conferencia en París. Etienne Laurent/Reuters

Representantes de las partes enfrentadas en Libia y de la comunidad internacional acordaron hoy en París la celebración de elecciones legislativas y presidenciales en Libia el próximo 10 de diciembre.

La declaración final fue aceptada a petición del presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, por el primer ministro, Fayez al Serraj, que controla la capital y cuenta con el apoyo de la comunidad internacional, y el mariscal Jalifa Hafter, que domina el este del país.

(Habrá ampliación)

