El buque de rescate Lifeline ha alertado este sábado de que está en aguas internacionales con 224 personas a bordo y de que agotará los suministros este mismo sábado.
"Algunas existencias están agotadas, hoy tenemos que repostar y necesitamos mantas, medicamentos, etcétera", ha informado la tripulación del buque Lifeline a través de su cuenta oficial en Twitter.
Mientras, la Guardia Costera italiana ha respondido con un drástico "no nos llamen más" a las peticiones de auxilio del Lifeline, según revela el periódico italiano La Repubblica.
El barco de la ONG alemana Mission Lifeline rescató el jueves a estas personas de lanchas hinchables al norte de la costa libia. Malta se han negado a prestar ayuda a la embarcación porque los rescatistas incumplieron la orden de esperar a la llegada de la Guardia Costera libia, lo que habría avocado a los inmigrantes a regresar a África.
Durante la noche se han sucedido las negociaciones y contactos entre Italia, Malta y España aunque aún no se logrado un acuerdo, pero Italia no ha mostrado disposición alguna a abrir sus puertos siguiendo así la política aplicada al Aquarius, otro barco de salvamento marítimo gestionado por ONG -Médicos Sin Fronteras y SOS Mediterranée- que entre el 8 y el 9 de junio rescató a 630 migrantes en la misma zona.
El Aquarius finalmente atracó en Valencia, aunque las ONG subrayaron que no era operativo mantener este puerto español como lugar de destino debido a la gran distancia que se encuentra de Libia.
El caso del Aquarius ha reabierto el debate en el seno de la UE sobre la política de migración y asilo. La Comisión Europea ha convocado parar este domingo en Bruselas una minicumbre en la que participarán doce países, incluido España, para intentar desbloquear la reforma de la política comunitaria en esta materia.
