El expresidente brasileño Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva no se entregó a la Policía en el plazo dado por el juez federal Sergio Moro y permanece atrincherado en la sede de un sindicato en Sao Paulo.
El auto de prisión dictado por el juez Moro daba de plazo hasta las ocho de la tarde para que Lula se entregara voluntariamente para cumplir una condena de doce años de cárcel por corrupción.
Lula, acuartelado desde la tarde del jueves en la sede del Sindicato de Metalúrgicos de Sao Bernardo do Campo, su cuna política, permaneció en la edificación sin dar pistas sobre si se entregará más tarde o si esperará que la Policía lo busque.
El desacato genera una gran tensión debido a que habilita a las autoridades a llevar a cabo una operación para intentar capturarlo, aunque portavoces de la Policía Federal dijeron que proseguirán las negociaciones con la defensa del expresidente antes de intentar alguna operación de captura.
Según la legislación brasileña, una orden de captura solo puede ser cumplida entre las 06.00 y las 18.00 hora local (21.00 GMT), con lo cual si Lula no se entrega, serán las autoridades las que pasarán a tener un plazo de una hora para arrestarle. En caso de que no lo hagan en ese periodo, tendrán que esperar hasta la próxima semana para cumplir la orden.
De acuerdo con fuentes judiciales, tras la negativa a entregarse, el histórico dirigente perdió el derecho a los beneficios que le había concedido el juez, como una celda especial en la que estará aislado de los demás presos.
