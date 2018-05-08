Público
Macri busca financiación del FMI para paliar la fuerte depreciación del peso frente al dólar

Argentina inicia la negociación con el organismo internacional en busca de apoyo ante la fuerte volatilidad de los mercados

Un homber pasa junto a la sede del Banco Central argentino, en el distrito financiero de Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

El presidente de Argentina, Mauricio Macri, anunció este martes que ha iniciado conversaciones con el Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI) para recibir una "línea de apoyo financiero" por la situación generada en el país ante la fuerte depreciación del peso frente al dólar en un difícil contexto global.

"Hace minutos hablé con Christine Lagarde, su directora, y nos confirmó que vamos a arrancar hoy (martes) mismo a trabajar en un acuerdo", dijo Macri en un mensaje grabado en el que aludió a las condiciones adversas en plazas globales, algo que ha impactado negativamente en los mercados argentinos.

Tras el anuncio, la bolsa argentina, que había caído hasta un 5,3%, recortó sus pérdidas al 1,7%.

Las variaciones del cambio de la divisa estadounidense influye de forma especial en Argentina, donde a pesar de que la gente cobra su sueldo en pesos, los históricos vaivenes de la moneda han educado a la sociedad a depender fuertemente del dólar y tratar de guardar sus ahorros en esa moneda.

A esto se suma la constante inflación: en 2017 los precios subieron un 24,8 % y solo en el primer trimestre de este año avanzaron un 6,7 %.

(Habrá ampliación)

