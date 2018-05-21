Nicolás Maduro seguirá al frente de la presidencia de Venezuela. Las elecciones le dieron un triunfo amplio, con 5.823.728 votos. Por detrás queda Henry Falcón, con 1.820.552, mientras que Javier Bertucci se queda en menos del millón. Así lo ha anunciado Tibisay Lucena, presidenta del Consejo Nacional Electoral. La participación se queda en el 46%.

El porcentaje de participación se desploma respecto a las anteriores elecciones presidenciales, en las que Maduro se impuso al entonces candidato de la Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD), Henrique Capriles. El presidente venezolano obtuvo entonces más de 7,5 millones de votos, con una participación que se quedó cerca del 80%.

El segundo candidato, Henri Falcón, ha anunciado que no reconoce el resultado y que lo impugnará. Un planteamiento que ha sido imitado por Javier Bertucci, el tercero en discordia. El exgobernador no luchaba solo contra sus antiguos aliados del chavismo, sino también contra la oposición que instaba a no votar. Haberse quedado tan lejos del presidente pone su futuro político en cuestión. Su apuesta por erigirse como líder de un antichavismo diferente no ha recibido el refrendo de los votos.

A lo largo de la jornada, Falcón ya había denunciado irregularidades, vinculadas especialmente con la instalación de "puntos rojos", que son las estructuras chavistas que movilizan a sus bases, en el exterior de los colegios electorales.

Con estos resultados, es previsible que la oposición articulada en torno al Frente Amplio Venezuela Libre, que pedía la abstención e instaba a la comunidad internacional a no reconocer los comicios, intensifique su estrategia. Ni EEUU ni la UE ni el Grupo de Lima, que agrupa a diversos países de América Latina, dan por bueno el proceso. Esto abre una etapa incierta. Antes incluso de que se conociesen los resultados, el secretario de Estado norteamericano, Mike Pompeo, habló de "fraudulentas elecciones" que "no cambian nada". "Necesitamos que el pueblo venezolano dirija el país", dijo, a través de su cuenta de Twitter.

Debates políticos al margen, la principal preocupación de los venezolanos sigue siendo la económica. Hoy es lunes y problemas graves como la hiperinflación o el deterioro de los servicios básicos marcan la agenda. Maduro ha renovado la confianza de los venezolanos para los próximos cinco años. En la calle, sin embargo, la urgencia no da para esperar tanto.