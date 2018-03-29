Malala regresa a Pakistán por primera vez desde que fue atacada por los talibán en 2012

Malala Yousafzai, la Premio Nobel de la Paz pakistaní que sobrevivió a un atentado por defender la educación de las niñas en su país, regresó este jueves a Pakistán casi seis años después de abandonar su país natal tras un ataque de los talibán en el que recibió un disparo en la cabeza.
"Pakistán da la bienvenida a Gul Makai (como se conoce también a la activista) a tu casa. Estamos orgullosos de ti", manifestó el portavoz de Exteriores paquistaní, Mohamed Faisal, en la red social Twitter.
Malala salió del aeropuerto de Islamabad protegida por un convoy de las fuerzas de seguridad, según se vio en imágenes difundidas por la televisión Geo. La nobel de la Paz se reunirá con el primer ministro, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, con quien tratará cuestiones relacionadas con la educación de las niñas, según han indicado medios locales, aunque la agenda de la joven no se ha hecho pública en su totalidad por motivos de seguridad.
La ganadora del Premio de la Paz de 2014 recordó su país nativo en su cuenta de Twitter el pasado sábado. "En este día, valoro las memorias de mi hogar, jugando a cricket en los tejados y cantando el himno nacional en el colegio. Feliz Día de Pakistán", escribió la joven en referencia al día nacional de su país.
La joven adquirió notoriedad al escribir un blog para la BBC utilizando el seudónimo de Gul Makai en el que denunciaba las atrocidades sufridas bajo el régimen del Tehrik-i-Taliban (TTP). El 9 de octubre de 2012 fue víctima de un atentado en Mingora, en el noroeste del país, cuando dos miembros del TTP se aproximaron al vehículo escolar en el que se encontraba Malala y la dispararon con un fusil, alcanzándola en el cráneo y en el cuello. Después de ser trasladada a un hospital de Rawalpindi, cerca de la capital del país, la adolescente fue llevada aún inconsciente al Reino Unido, donde fue tratada de sus heridas y reside con su familia.
En 2014 se convirtió en la premio Nobel de la Paz más joven por sus esfuerzos por el derecho a la educación de los niños, un premio que compartió con el indio Kailash Satyarthi.
