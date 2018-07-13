Público
Matrimonio gay Malta aprueba el matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo

El Estado más pequeño de la Unión Europea se convierte en el país 25 del mundo en aprobar la unión entre personas del mismo sexo.

Cientos celebraron el miércoles la introducción del matrimonio homosexual en Malta/ Darrin Zammit Lupi (Reuters)

El Parlamento maltés ha aprobado el matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo, casi por unanimidad tres años después de la creación de la unión civil. El Estado más pequeño de la Unión Europea se convierte así en el país 25 del mundo en aprobar el matrimonio homosexual.

La ley, apoyada por diversos partidos, elimina palabras de "marido", "esposa", "madre" y "padre" de la Ley de Matrimonio y las reemplaza con "cónyuge" y "pariente que dió a luz" y "pariente que no dio a luz ".

El primer ministro laboralista, Joseph Muscat, prometió en la campaña a las elecciones legislativas, que sería la primera ley de su nuevo mandato. "Es un votación histórica. Esto demuestra que nuestra democracia y nuestra sociedad alcanzaron un cierto grado de madurez y que podemos decir que somos todos iguales", declaró Muscat después de la aprobación de la medida.

El Movimiento por los Derechos de los Homosexuales de Malta concentró a decenas de personas ante el Parlamento para celebrar el avance de los derechos civiles bajo el lema "Hicimos historia". Pese al acuerdo entre las diferentes fuerzas políticas para aprobar la norma, la Iglesia Católica se opuso firmemente al texto y organizó una manifestación silenciosa de protesta contra la medida.

