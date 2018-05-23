Un manuscrito de Marx se subasta por medio millón de dólares en Pekín

Un manuscrito del pensador alemán Karl Marx, fundador del comunismo, ha sido vendido por 3,34 millones de yuanes (unos 523.000 dólares) en una subasta celebrada en Pekín, informa este miércoles el portal de noticias oficial China.org.
El documento, hasta ahora en propiedad del empresario local Feng Lun, acabó vendiéndose a un precio más de diez veces superior al de salida en la puja, celebrada el lunes.
El escrito de Marx es parte de las más de 1.250 páginas de notas que el filósofo de Tréveris produjo en Londres entre septiembre de 1860 y agosto de 1863 como preparación para El Capital, una de sus obras cumbre y base de la ideología comunista que aún hoy es considerada un dogma fundamental para el régimen chino.
En concreto, en el documento ahora vendido en Pekín Marx analizó y extractó un libro de su época, el Tratado Práctico de la Banca del británico James William Gilbart, también citado más tarde en El Capital.
En la misma subasta se puso en venta un manuscrito de Friedrich Engels, otro pensador alemán que junto a Marx produjo el no menos célebre Manifiesto Comunista, aunque en este caso el precio final fue algo menor, de 1,67 millones de yuanes (262.000 dólares).
Las subastas se producen en el mismo mes en que se conmemoró el 200 aniversario del nacimiento de Marx, una efeméride que en China se celebró con un acto solemne en el Gran Palacio del Pueblo y un discurso del presidente chino, Xi Jinping, calificando al filósofo alemán como "el pensador más brillante de los tiempos modernos".
