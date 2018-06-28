Marruecos deja claro ante Borrell que no va a aceptar centros de migrantes en su territorio

Marruecos no quiere centros de internamiento de extranjeros en su territorio. Así de claro lo ha dejado este jueves el ministro marroquí de Exteriores, Naser Burita. Y lo ha hecho durante la comparecencia conjunta con su homólogo español, Josep Borrell. El Gobierno de Marruecos, ha dicho, "siempre ha rechazado y rechaza" la idea de las llamadas "plataformas regionales de desembarco", la propuesta que puso sobre la mesa la pasada semana el presidente del Consejo Europeo, Donald Tusk, y que se está debatiendo este jueves junto a otras medidas encaminadas a atajar la llamada "crisis migratoria" que pasa por el Mediterráneo.
Burita ha considerado que este problema debe plantearse "lejos de soluciones fáciles y mecanismos contraproducentes", en alusión a estos centros a los que Borrell no ha cerrado la puerta. Sin embargo, el pasado domingo, España se mostró más partidaria, junto a Francia y Alemania de crear "centros cerrados" para inmigrantes y refugiados pero en territorio europeo.
El ministro marroquí no quiso responder a la pregunta de si la cuestión de los centros de internamiento había sido tratada durante su reunión con Borrell, pero sí puso como ejemplo la cooperación hispano-marroquí en materia migratoria "porque trata la cuestión en su globalidad, lejos de soluciones fáciles y de mecanismos contraproducentes".
Más reuniones esta tarde
Añadió que la inmigración, al igual que otros temas como la lucha contra el yihadismo serán discutidos de nuevo esta tarde entre los ministros de Interior de ambos países, el marroquí Abdeluafi Laftit y el español Fernando Grande-Marlaska, "en el marco de un espíritu de partenariado".
Marruecos, que ya ha recibido propuestas en el pasado para acoger a emigrantes que se encuentren en situación irregular en Europa, sean o no marroquíes, siempre ha mostrado sus reticencias, aunque nunca lo había expresado con tanta rotundidad como hoy.
