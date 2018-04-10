Más de 50 muertos en Indonesia por la ingesta de alcohol adulterado

Más de 50 personas han muerto en Indonesia desde la semana pasada por consumir alcohol casero creado a partir de ingredientes de todo tipo, entre ellos repelente para mosquito, han informado este martes las autoridades del archipiélago asiático.
La Policía ha detenido a doce personas en la capital, Yakarta, y en una provincia cercana por su supuesta responsabilidad en la fabricación y venta del licor, que habría provocado también el ingreso hospitalario de numerosos ciudadanos más.
"Tenía una mezcla de componentes no aptos para el consumo. Aún estamos intentando determinar el contenido", ha explicado un portavoz policial, Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko. Las autoridades no saben si los envenenamientos se produjeron por el metanol contenido en la bebida o por un ingrediente concreto.
Las fuerzas de seguridad han destruido miles de botellas de esta bebida y han realizado redadas contra vendedores callejeros para tratar de controlar la distribución de licor.
Las autoridades de Indonesia imponen elevados impuestos al alcohol, lo que lleva a un gran número de personas a optar por bebidas caseras más baratas. La tasa de fallecidos ha aumentado en los últimos años y, según los medios, 36 personas perdieron la vida en 2016 por un incidente similar al de ahora.
