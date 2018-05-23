Mattarella encarga formar Gobierno a Giuseppe Conte, que acepta "con reservas"

El presidente de Italia, Sergio Mattarella, ha encargado este miércoles formar Gobierno al jurista Giuseppe Conte, propuesto como primer ministro por el antisistema Movimiento Cinco Estrellas (M5S) y la ultraderechista Liga Norte (LN), y que aceptó "con reservas".
Así lo confirmó ante los medios Ugo Zampetti, secretario general del romano palacio del Quirinale, sede de la Jefatura del Estado, tras la reunión de casi dos horas entre Mattarella y Conte.
El candidato a primer ministro ha aceptado el encargo "con reservas", un término empleado hasta que presente su lista de ministros al presidente Mattarella.
Los siguientes pasos son la presentación de sus ministros, el juramento y el intercambio de poderes con el Gobierno precedente y, por último, el voto de confianza en las dos sedes del Parlamento, la Cámara de Diputados y el Senado, previsiblemente la próxima semana.
Mattarella recibió la propuesta de estos dos partidos contrarios al "establishment" el pasado lunes y se ha tomado un plazo de dos días para determinar la idoneidad del candidato a primer ministro.
La figura del Conte ha sido puesta en entredicho esta semana al carecer de experiencia política pero sobre todo después de que algunos medios informaran de que no cursó o impartió algunos cursos en prestigiosas universidades que figuran en su currículum.
No obstante sus valedores, el M5S y la LN, han confirmado que Conte seguía siendo su candidato.
Giuseppe Conte, originario de la sureña Apulia y de 54 años, es un profesor de Derecho administrativo reconocido por sus posturas contra la burocracia legislativa y a favor de la meritocracia.
Ha sido la propuesta conjunta del M5S y la LN después de que sus respectivos líderes, Luigi Di Maio y Matteo Salvini, dieran un paso al lado para facilitar la formación del Ejecutivo en Italia meses después de que el 4 de marzo se celebrasen las elecciones.
