Médicos sin Fronteras 'Milagro', el bebé migrante que ha nacido en uno de los barcos de Médicos sin Fronteras

La madre fue rescatada con otros inmigrantes por un barco de la Marina italiana el pasado jueves, y después fue trasladada al Aquarius, uno de los barcos de la ONG que rescatan a migrantes.

La madre posa junto a su bebé, Miracle, y la comadrona/ Guglielmo Mangiapane (SOS Méditerranée)

Miracle (Milagro) es el nombre del último bebé que ha nacido en Aquarius, uno de los barcos de Médicos sin Fronteras que se encargan de rescatar a migrantes que cruzan desde Libia.

"La situación en Libia es extremadamente peligrosa para los refugiados y los migrantes. Casi no pueden acceder a servicios de atención médica". "Si el parto hubiera empezado 48 horas antes, habría dado a luz escondiéndose en una playa en Libia, sin asistencia médica alguna", ha advertido Médico sin Fronteras.

La madre fue rescatada con otros inmigrantes por un barco de la Marina italiana el pasado jueves, y después fue trasladada al Aquarius junto a las 70 personas que asistieron al nacimiento del niño. Después de haber estado prisionera en un campo, donde le maltrataban y no le proporcionaban comida, logró escaparse a principios de año y esconderse en casa de un amigo, hasta el pasado jueves que decidió emprender la dura travesía.

