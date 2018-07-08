Público
Cuatro menores de la cueva de Tailandia ya han sido rescatados

"Dos niños están afuera. Actualmente están en el hospital de campaña cerca de la cueva", dijo Tossathep Boonthong, jefe del departamento de salud de Chiang Rai.

Personal de rescate de Tailandia trata de entrar en el interior de la cueva donde un grupo de menores quedó atrapado./REUTERS

Cuatro de los doce menores que se encuentran atrapados en una cueva de Tailandia desde hace varias semanas han sido rescatados, según han informado las autoridades locales.

Las unidades de rescate comenzaron el operativo esta mañana al ver que el nivel de agua que inundaba la cueva había descendido y los niños podrían efectuar parte del trayecto hasta el exterior a pie.

"Dos niños están afuera. Actualmente están en el hospital de campaña cerca de la cueva", dijo Tossathep Boonthong, jefe del departamento de salud de Chiang Rai y parte del equipo de rescate, después de que salieran los dos primeros niños.

"Les estamos haciendo un examen físico. Todavía no han sido trasladados al hospital de Chiang Rai", dijo Tossathep a Reuters. (Reporte de Panarat Thepgumpanat; Escrito por Matthew Tostevin; Edición de Alex Richardson)

HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN

